Deaths published Friday, July 22, 2022

TULSA
Greiner, Claus, 85, retired Hilti production manger, died Friday, July 15. Rosary 1:30 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Monday, both at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Harney, Roy, 78, reservoir engineer, died Monday, July 18. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, Redeemer Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Hess, William A., 91, Rockwell International accountant and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 12. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.
