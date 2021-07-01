Deaths published Friday, July 2, 2021

TULSA
Barron, Mary Gebhart, 94, office manager, died Thursday, July 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lowell, Andrew “ Andy,” 93, retired Amoco electrical engineer, died Monday, June 28. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Tuesday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Thomas, Marjorie Lee “Margie,” 97, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Todd, Arnold “Carson,” 86, retired physician, died Tuesday, June 29. Visitation 11 a.m. Saturday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby South-Tulsa Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Moore, Lawrence, 64, heavy-equipment mechanic, died June 30. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Winchester
Robertson, John D., 80, machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday, June 26. Smith, Durant.
