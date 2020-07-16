TULSA
Bradley, Crystal Dawn (Jones), 45, Whole Foods cook, died Friday, July 10. Memorial service pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Earles, Brenda Lee, 80, photo framer, died Thursday, July 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Foster, Jason T., 47, retired insurance agent, died Tuesday, July 14. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Grimmer, Harold Willard, 79, real estate agent and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 14. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer .
Jacobs, Stacy Anne, 44, massage therapist, died Monday, July 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Jenkins, Terry A., 72, Carolina Glass & Logistics owner, died Wednesday, July 15. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Ramey, L.E. Sr., 94, retired Tulsa Fire Department captain and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 14. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Faith Church, Glenpool. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Stewart, Sharon Kay (Montz), 63, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 14. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Red Fork Baptist Church.
Young, Katherine “Kathy,” 64, retired Avis customer service specialist, died Tuesday, July 14. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Calloway, J. Mark, 94, mail carrier and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 16. No services planned. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hamilton, Jeffery Lynn, 70, retired commercial builder, died Tuesday, July 14, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Haskell Cemetery, Haskell.
Kruse, Alvin, 88, farmer and rancher, died Tuesday, July 14. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Anne Catholic Church. Hayhurst.
Sharpe, Hal Jr., 83, Computer Associates computer system specialist and retired from the Army, died Saturday, July 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Glenpool
Brummett, Amber, 37, died Wednesday, July 15. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Hill Assembly of God, Sapulpa. Schaudt’s.
Henryetta
Thompson, Ralph David, 86, retired from PPG Industries, Kelco Inc. and Crosby Real Estate, died Tuesday, July 14. Memorial service pending. Integrity.
Sperry
Miller, Charles J., 85, retired Belger Cartage Service general manager, died Tuesday, July 14. Services pending. Collinsville Dolton.
Queen, Mildred Esther (Beeson), 88, retired office manager, died Sunday, July 12. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Friday with visitation 1-3 p.m. Friday, both at Johnson Funeral Home; visitation noon-3 p.m. Saturday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at First Baptist Church, Blanchard.
