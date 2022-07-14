Deaths published Friday, July 15, 2022

TULSA
Eakle, Charles Leland, 85, accountant and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 13. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Services at a later date.
Huffman, Virgene, 100, Job Service of Ohio clerk, died Wednesday, July 13. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.
Edmonson, Judith Kay, 81, TransOK technical support, died Friday, July 1. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Happy Hill Church, Ramona.
Harris, Everett Lee, Jr., 88, Church of God of Prophecy, minister, died Tuesday, July 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
