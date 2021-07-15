Deaths published Friday, July 15, 2021

TULSA
Beach, Grace A., 91, homemaker, died Thursday, July 15. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Day, Ernie, 84, attorney, died Tuesday, July 13. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sheehan, Mary Catherine, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 14. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Natura
Pinkston, Carol, 81, Twin Hills School teacher, died Thursday, July 15. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Twin Hills School gymnasium. McClendon-Winters, Okmulgee.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.