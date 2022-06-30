 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Friday, July 1 2022

TULSA

Stout, Tommy, 71, electrician and Army veteran, died Friday, June 24. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, AdamsCrest Funeral Home Chapel, and service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Howard, Carole C., 69, doctor of osteopathic medicine, died Tuesday, June 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Lee, Amanda, 42, medical administrator, died Friday, June 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.

Claremore

Ochs, Deron, 55, restaurant employee, died Tuesday, June 28. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Point Church.

Mannford

Aikman, Charles “Charlie,” 91, wire line salesman and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday June 28. Visitation noon-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.

Pawhuska

Springer, Eugene, 86, oilfield landman and Army National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, June 28. No services scheduled. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

