Deaths published Friday, July 1 2022

TULSA
Stout, Tommy, 71, electrician and Army veteran, died Friday, June 24. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, AdamsCrest Funeral Home Chapel, and service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Howard, Carole C., 69, doctor of osteopathic medicine, died Tuesday, June 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Lee, Amanda, 42, medical administrator, died Friday, June 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Ochs, Deron, 55, restaurant employee, died Tuesday, June 28. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Point Church.
Mannford
Aikman, Charles “Charlie,” 91, wire line salesman and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday June 28. Visitation noon-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.
Pawhuska
Springer, Eugene, 86, oilfield landman and Army National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, June 28. No services scheduled. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
