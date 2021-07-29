Deaths published Friday, Jul 30, 2021

TULSA
Cantrell, Albert Lee Austin, 77, aircraft inspector and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 29. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Fletcher, Diana, 58, receptionist for Executives Title, died Tuesday, July 27. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Oklahoma
Keeling, Norman, 77, died Wednesday, July 14. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Western Heights Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.
Keeling, Opal Marie, 76, died Wednesday, July 7. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Western Heights Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.
Sand Springs
Porter-Doyle, Essie Elnora (Burton), 98, homemaker, died Thursday, July 29. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
