Deaths published Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

TULSA
Brown, Betty, 77, bookkeeper, died Monday, Jan. 4. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs.
Cazenave, Phyllis Jean, 93, Los Angeles Health Department secretary, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Freeman, James P., 98, retired petroleum engineer, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary.
Jeffers, Linda J., 69, telemarketer, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Private family services. Jack’s.
Reynolds, Mary G., 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, Greater Union Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Stadler, Joanne L., 86, retired educator, died Monday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Witt, Jacqueline Terese, 79, vice president, died Monday, Jan. 4. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Grimm, Russell, 70, retired wholesale plumbing operational manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Pfaff, Arla Mae, 86, dental hygienist, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Ramsey, Robert E. “Bob,” 90, civil engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Casebolt, Richard “Arkie,” 83, electrician and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Monday, Woodland Cemetery.
Henryetta
Henry, Laura Mae, 85, entrepreneur, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Integrity Funeral Service.
Liberty
Christian, Donald Ray, 82, retired machinist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.
Owasso
McCready, Sybble, 97, dental assistant, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Sunday, both at Dighton-Moore Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Hanna, Robert Donald, 90, telephone salesman and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Green Hill.
