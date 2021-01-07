 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, Jan. 8, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Brown, Betty, 77, bookkeeper, died Monday, Jan. 4. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs.

Cazenave, Phyllis Jean, 93, Los Angeles Health Department secretary, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Freeman, James P., 98, retired petroleum engineer, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary.

Jeffers, Linda J., 69, telemarketer, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Private family services. Jack’s.

Reynolds, Mary G., 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, Greater Union Baptist Church. Jack’s.

Stadler, Joanne L., 86, retired educator, died Monday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Witt, Jacqueline Terese, 79, vice president, died Monday, Jan. 4. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Grimm, Russell, 70, retired wholesale plumbing operational manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Pfaff, Arla Mae, 86, dental hygienist, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Ramsey, Robert E. “Bob,” 90, civil engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Cleveland, Okla.

Casebolt, Richard “Arkie,” 83, electrician and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Monday, Woodland Cemetery.

Henryetta

Henry, Laura Mae, 85, entrepreneur, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Integrity Funeral Service.

Liberty

Christian, Donald Ray, 82, retired machinist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby. 

Owasso

McCready, Sybble, 97, dental assistant, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Sunday, both at Dighton-Moore Funeral Service.

Sapulpa

Hanna, Robert Donald, 90, telephone salesman and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Green Hill.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News