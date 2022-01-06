 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

TULSA

Duncan, Roberda Velda, 87, retired insurance agency employee, died Thursday, Jan. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Easton, Kenny, 64, Frame Tek owner, died Monday, Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Woodlake Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Fusco, Joseph “Joe” Sr., 83, educator, died Monday, Jan. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and rosary 6 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Restoration.

Gurkowski, Larry, 70, retired nephrologist, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Jones, Russell O. Jr., 95, retired American Airlines mechanic and Army Air Forces veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Manning, Ardis Ann (Arnold), 83, public school teacher and counselor, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Turner, Wendy, 40, teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

