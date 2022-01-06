Deaths published Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

TULSA
Duncan, Roberda Velda, 87, retired insurance agency employee, died Thursday, Jan. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Easton, Kenny, 64, Frame Tek owner, died Monday, Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Woodlake Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Fusco, Joseph “Joe” Sr., 83, educator, died Monday, Jan. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and rosary 6 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Restoration.
Gurkowski, Larry, 70, retired nephrologist, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Jones, Russell O. Jr., 95, retired American Airlines mechanic and Army Air Forces veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Manning, Ardis Ann (Arnold), 83, public school teacher and counselor, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Turner, Wendy, 40, teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Floral Haven.
