Deaths published Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

TULSA
Christopher, William Horace Jr., 96, business owner, died Tuesday, Jan. 27. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lawrence, Jerry, 89, plant superintendent and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 27. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Tomsovic, Jacqueline P., 75, retired independent computer consultant, died Saturday, Jan. 23. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Ninde Brookside.
Webb, Donna Gaden, 73, retired New Directions Salon owner and hairstylist, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Mathews, Cheryl, 66, Union Public Schools elementary teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.