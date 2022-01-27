Deaths published Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

TULSA
Chaino-Ahkeahbo, Tommy, 81, Tulsa World printer, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family service.
Feller, Robert Eugene, 88, Assembly of God missionary and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
Frye, Jacqueline L. “Jacque,” 88, retired teacher, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Hight, Doris C., 79, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 24. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, Central Church of the Nazarene.
Johnson, Jeffrey, 79, Schlumberger geophysicist, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. No services scheduled. Schaudt’s.
Moore, John, 83, retired BP Oil Co. research scientist, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Service 2 p.m. Friday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Muskogee, and burial 10 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Cornerstone, Muskogee.
Todd Reynolds, Donna Marie, 71, retail sales, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Service pending. Moore's Souhtlawn Chapel.
Volz, “Gerry” Germaine, 85, claims processor, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Rosary 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dreyer, Betty B.K. Kathleen, 74, special education school teacher, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Memorial Baptist Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Jenks
Eason, Hershal Downey, 81, retired Air Force chief master sergeant, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Faith Church, Glenpool.
Sapulpa
Woodbury, Joe, 83, medical maintenance and Army National Guard veteran, died Monday, Jan. 24. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Baptist Church.
Tahlequah
Todd, Norma, 84, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, all at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
