Deaths published Friday Jan. 22, 2021
Deaths published Friday Jan. 22, 2021

  • Updated
TULSA

Brownlee, James W. “Jim,” 95, retired Oil & Gas Journal marketing director and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Connor, John D., 81, American Airlines employee, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Coughlin, Howard S., 69, Tulsa traffic operations inspector, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Boone, Donna, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Graveside 1 p.m. Saturday, Martin Cemetery, Nowata. Garrett.

Stewart, Lloyd, 89, E&L Trucking owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service noon Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Collinsville

Fielding, Juanita Mae, 79, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Services pending. Collinsville Dolton.

Coweta

Younger, Lloyd Lester Sr., 58, retired Spirit Aeronautics machinist, died Monday, Jan. 11. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.

Grove

Keith, Lamar, 97, oil field equipment production manager and Worle War II Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Services pending. Worley-Luginbuel.

Jenks

Stone, Jack D., 91, tire salesman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Family Prayer Center, Tulsa.

Kellyville

Holcomb, Burnell, 91, retired automobile mechanic and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 18. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs. 

Owasso

Gougler, Rayleen, 78, Enterprise photo lab technician, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Assembly of God. Mowery.

Hill, Jeffery F. “Jeff,” 70, retired registered nurse, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. DeLozier, Chelsea.

Sand Springs

Leavell, David, 79, Sheffield Steel steelworker, died Wednesday, Jan. 20 Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.

