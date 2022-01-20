Deaths published Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

TULSA
Brantley, Linda Lee, 74, American Airlines senior systems analyst, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Private services at a later date. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Brownfield, Kathryn N., 99, retired University Center at Tulsa professor, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Doennecke, Craig H., 99. retired Unit Rig & Equipment engineer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 20. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
Hagans, Roger Jr., 64, oil and gas executive, died Thursday, Jan. 6. No service planned. Ninde Funeral & Cremation.
Lugo, Cecilia, 82, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
McCullough, Sara, 51, St. John Medical Center registered nurse, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Motes, Connie Jane, 57, human resources secretary, died Monday, Jan. 17. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Myers, Billy Joe, 66, road construction welder and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Viewing 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and graveside service noon Monday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Sperry.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Canton
Blansett, Douglas, 82, retired truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Jan. 17. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Chapel, Bristow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Pawless, Rick Flynn, 74, owner Star Machine and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Private family services. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Biggs, Edward Lee, 66, aircraft maintenance tech and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Jan. 17. Viewing 1:30-6 p.m. and visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Collinsville Dolton Chapel.
