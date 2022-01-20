 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
0 entries

Deaths published Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

  • 0

TULSA

Brantley, Linda Lee, 74, American Airlines senior systems analyst, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Private services at a later date. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Brownfield, Kathryn N., 99, retired University Center at Tulsa professor, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Doennecke, Craig H., 99. retired Unit Rig & Equipment engineer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 20. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

Hagans, Roger Jr., 64, oil and gas executive, died Thursday, Jan. 6. No service planned. Ninde Funeral & Cremation.

Lugo, Cecilia, 82, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.

McCullough, Sara, 51, St. John Medical Center registered nurse, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Motes, Connie Jane, 57, human resources secretary, died Monday, Jan. 17. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Myers, Billy Joe, 66, road construction welder and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Viewing 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and graveside service noon Monday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Sperry.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Canton

Blansett, Douglas, 82, retired truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Jan. 17. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Chapel, Bristow.

Cleveland, Okla.

Pawless, Rick Flynn, 74, owner Star Machine and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Private family services. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa.

Collinsville

Biggs, Edward Lee, 66, aircraft maintenance tech and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Jan. 17. Viewing 1:30-6 p.m. and visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Collinsville Dolton Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert