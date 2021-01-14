Deaths published Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

TULSA
Colwell, Tim, 68, retired Williams Company public relations executive, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Durham-Jetton, Ruth Roof, 90, Williams Pipeline Co. accountant died Tuesday, Jan 12. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2:00 p.m. Monday both at Moore's Southlawn.
Giroux, Louise, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Visitation 1-5 p.m., Sunday and service 2 p.m., both at Moore’s Eastlawn.
Hanson III, Charles O. “Chuck,” 76, attorney and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Martinez Leandro, Enedina, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Sand Springs
Cox, Steve, 59, A. A. Electric and Plumbing co-owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Studebaker, Rose, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Services Pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Tilley, Kim “Clois” Lee, 81, retired Tilley’s grocery store owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Broadway Baptist Church.
