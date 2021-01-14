 Skip to main content

Deaths published Friday, Jan. 15, 2021
Deaths published Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

TULSA

Colwell, Tim, 68, retired Williams Company public relations executive, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. 

Durham-Jetton, Ruth Roof, 90, Williams Pipeline Co. accountant died Tuesday, Jan 12. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2:00 p.m. Monday both at Moore's Southlawn. 

Giroux, Louise, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Visitation 1-5 p.m., Sunday and service 2 p.m., both at Moore’s Eastlawn. 

Hanson III, Charles O. “Chuck,” 76, attorney and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

Martinez Leandro, Enedina, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Sand Springs

Cox, Steve, 59, A. A. Electric and Plumbing co-owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Studebaker, Rose, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Services Pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Tilley, Kim “Clois” Lee, 81, retired Tilley’s grocery store owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Broadway Baptist Church. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

