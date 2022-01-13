Deaths published Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

TULSA
Farringer, Zoe Ella, 94, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 7. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Fritts, Susan J., 71, retired banker, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Redeemer Covenant Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Still, Willard, 77, auto mechanic and Army Vietnam veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Machlan, Ralph Jr., 83, retired American Sewing Center retail store owner, died Monday, Jan. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Prattwood Assembly of God, Sand Springs.
Chelsea
Smith, Timothy, 59, small-engine mechanic and Marine Corps veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, Jan. 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sunday, American Legion. Serenity, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Floyd, Janet, 91, died Monday, Jan. 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Jennings Cemetery, Jennings. Chapman-Black.
Horn, Judith, 85, retired From Drumright Central Tech, died Monday, Jan. 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.
Glenpool
Wamego, Janette “Jan,” 63, planner, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitations 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and celebration of life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Hallett
Starrett, Bill, 93, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Jennings
Mills, Orville, 77, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sapulpa
Mitchell, Douglas, 73, HVAC welder and Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Viewing 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
