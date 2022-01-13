 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
Deaths published Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Farringer, Zoe Ella, 94, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 7. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Fritts, Susan J., 71, retired banker, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Redeemer Covenant Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Still, Willard, 77, auto mechanic and Army Vietnam veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Machlan, Ralph Jr., 83, retired American Sewing Center retail store owner, died Monday, Jan. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Prattwood Assembly of God, Sand Springs.

Chelsea

Smith, Timothy, 59, small-engine mechanic and Marine Corps veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, Jan. 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sunday, American Legion. Serenity, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Floyd, Janet, 91, died Monday, Jan. 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Jennings Cemetery, Jennings. Chapman-Black.

Horn, Judith, 85, retired From Drumright Central Tech, died Monday, Jan. 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.

Glenpool

Wamego, Janette “Jan,” 63, planner, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitations 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and celebration of life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.

Hallett

Starrett, Bill, 93, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Jennings

Mills, Orville, 77, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sapulpa

Mitchell, Douglas, 73, HVAC welder and Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Viewing 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

