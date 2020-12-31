Deaths published Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

TULSA
Beale, Michael S., 57, Southern Hills Country Club caddie, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Sunday, Christian Life Church. Ninde Brookside.
Hogard, Joseph Alan, 88, Mabee Foundation accountant and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Partney, Eddie Leon, 78, fabrication inspector and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Rogers, Nelson V., 84, Nelson Buffeteria owner, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Smith, Hilda D., 92, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 28. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Vanderford, Maurice “M.C.," 101, carpenter and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Big Cabin
Hammons, Sondra Kay, 73, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Burckhalter-Highsmith Chapel, Vinita, and graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Austin Cemetery, Rogers, Arkansas.
Broken Arrow
West, Sheri, 57, United Airlines customer service, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Coweta
Pledger, Doy, 82, retired Ford Motor Co. Tulsa Glass Plant maintenance oiler, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, in Tulsa. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home. Services pending.
Miami, Okla.
Cline, Robert Lewis, 91, retired B.F. Goodrich employee and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown-Winters Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.