Deaths published Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
Deaths published Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

  • Updated
TULSA

Beale, Michael S., 57, Southern Hills Country Club caddie, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Sunday, Christian Life Church. Ninde Brookside.

Hogard, Joseph Alan, 88, Mabee Foundation accountant and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Partney, Eddie Leon, 78, fabrication inspector and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Rogers, Nelson V., 84, Nelson Buffeteria owner, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Smith, Hilda D., 92, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 28. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Vanderford, Maurice “M.C.," 101, carpenter and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Big Cabin

Hammons, Sondra Kay, 73, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Burckhalter-Highsmith Chapel, Vinita, and graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Austin Cemetery, Rogers, Arkansas.

Broken Arrow

West, Sheri, 57, United Airlines customer service, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Coweta

Pledger, Doy, 82, retired Ford Motor Co. Tulsa Glass Plant maintenance oiler, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, in Tulsa. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home. Services pending.

Miami, Okla.

Cline, Robert Lewis, 91, retired B.F. Goodrich employee and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown-Winters Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

