Deaths published Friday, Feb. 5, 2021
Deaths published Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

  • Updated
TULSA

Henry, Mary “Peggy,” 89, retired John Hausam Realtors employee, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church.

Ishmael, Betty Jean, 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Bethany Baptist Church.

Sherman, David, 86, retired attorney, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Sorrells, Gladys, 86, business owner, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Stevens, Patricia, 83, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Peggs Community Church, Peggs. Hart, Tahlequah.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

James, Tommie Preston, 84, retired Army lieutenant colonel died Tuesday, Feb. 2. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.

Poe, Freda F., 76, retired educator and business owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Jones, Iva Mae, 85, Tastee Treat co-owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Memorial service pending.

Oliver, Ralph, 92, pawn shop owner, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Cleveland, Okla. 

Beard, Paul Edward, 84, floor maintenance business owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Mannford

Brandly, David “Jimmy,” 26, Facebook production engineer, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Mannford Funeral Home.

Sapulpa

Powell, Fred, 83, ONG meter technician and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Smith Funeral Home; service 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Nazarene; and graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Cemetery, Cleveland, Okla. 

