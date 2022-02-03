Deaths published Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

TULSA
Bevins, Richard “Dick,” 86, M.W. Bevins Co. owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Blackburn, James “Bill,” 72, general contractor and business owner, Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Battle Creek Church Midtown. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Castleberry, Katie Anayah, 27, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Diffee, Ronnie D. “Ron,” 69, SBM Engineering electrical engineer, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Mannford. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Harrold, Donald, 77, retired city of Tulsa mechanic and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Kinkade, Kenneth, 71, Tulsa County road crew worker, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, both at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Majors, Richard F. “Rich,” 75, Majors Men’s Wear owner, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday and memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Nole, William Page “Bill,” 86, Bill Nole Wrecking owner, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Reception 12:30 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Family Center. Private family services.
Reno, Kirk Wayne, 60, house painter, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Todd Reynolds, Donna Marie, 71, retail saleswoman, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
LaCroix, Ray, 83, retired Navy aircraft mechanic, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Szeszulski, Donna, 84, teacher, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Garrett.
Thompson, Jimmy Evert, 88, purchasing manager, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Williams, Donald, 87, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Presbyterian-Methodist Fellowship Church.
Collinsville
Anderson, Perry Neal, 84, retired aircraft mechanic and Navy veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 1:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Meadowcreek United Methodist Church.
Sand Springs
Trimble, Randall, 74, Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Broadway Baptist Church.
Sapulpa
McDermott, Leroy, 87, minister, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Smith Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Wekiwa Indian Baptist Church.
