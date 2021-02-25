Deaths published Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

TULSA
Jordan, Raymond “Jerb,” 93, retired Yuba Heat Transfer machinist and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Lavow, Sylvia, 86, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Serenity Funeral Home. Private family services.
Masulaitis, Kelly Jean, 61, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 15. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hawthorne, Margaret Ann, 81, religious education teacher, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Claremore
Wood, Everett, 85, mechanical engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 18. MMS-Payne.
Cleveland, Okla.
Hodson, Billy J., 53, welder, died Wednesday, Feb. 24. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Assembly of God.
Sweeden, Tmarra, 76, State Department of Corrections employee, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Come and go celebration of life noon Saturday, Sweeden residence. Chapman-Black.
Glenpool
Berry, David, 63, American Airlines inspector, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. No services planned.
Kellyville
Harlan, Danny R., 66, retired Bartlett Collins glass worker and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Traditions Funeral Service Chapel.
Sand Springs
Nikel, James Erwin, 78, postal worker and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Private family services. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Wagoner
Robinson, Arnold “Dean,” 82, electrician and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
