Deaths published Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
Deaths published Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

  • Updated
TULSA

Jordan, Raymond “Jerb,” 93, retired Yuba Heat Transfer machinist and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Lavow, Sylvia, 86, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Serenity Funeral Home. Private family services. 

Masulaitis, Kelly Jean, 61, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 15. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hawthorne, Margaret Ann, 81, religious education teacher, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.

Claremore

Wood, Everett, 85, mechanical engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 18. MMS-Payne.

Cleveland, Okla.

Hodson, Billy J., 53, welder, died Wednesday, Feb. 24. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Assembly of God.

Sweeden, Tmarra, 76, State Department of Corrections employee, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Come and go celebration of life noon Saturday, Sweeden residence. Chapman-Black.

Glenpool

Berry, David, 63, American Airlines inspector, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. No services planned.

Kellyville

Harlan, Danny R., 66, retired Bartlett Collins glass worker and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Traditions Funeral Service Chapel.

Sand Springs

Nikel, James Erwin, 78, postal worker and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Private family services. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa. 

Wagoner

Robinson, Arnold “Dean,” 82, electrician and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

