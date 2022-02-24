 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
TULSA

Evans, Janice, 75, administrative assistant, died Sunday, Feb. 20. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Church on the Move, Broken Arrow. Moore's Southlawn.

Maher, Daniel Glen "Dan,” 83, salesman and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 18. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday with visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, View Acres Baptist Church.

Pridemore, Bonnie L., 70, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Gaffney, Rose, 84, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 21. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Anne Catholic Church. Hayhurst.

Morton, Debra, 62, school bus driver, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday and service noon Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Queen, Robin Lee, 61, VCA Woodland East Animal Hospital receptionist, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

Cleveland, Okla.

Hewitt, Alfred, 93, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Woodland Cemetery.

Sapulpa

Edmiston, Ronald L., 87, retired salesman and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 18. Visitation 6-8  p.m. Sunday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

