Deaths published Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

TULSA
Evans, Janice, 75, administrative assistant, died Sunday, Feb. 20. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Church on the Move, Broken Arrow. Moore's Southlawn.
Maher, Daniel Glen "Dan,” 83, salesman and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 18. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday with visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, View Acres Baptist Church.
Pridemore, Bonnie L., 70, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gaffney, Rose, 84, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 21. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Anne Catholic Church. Hayhurst.
Morton, Debra, 62, school bus driver, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday and service noon Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Queen, Robin Lee, 61, VCA Woodland East Animal Hospital receptionist, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Hewitt, Alfred, 93, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Woodland Cemetery.
Sapulpa
Edmiston, Ronald L., 87, retired salesman and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
