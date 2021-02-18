Deaths published Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

TULSA
Ache, Gary “Frogg,” 71, retired Air National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel and webcast at moorefuneral.com.
Hodgdon, Dean A., 79, retired Flint Steel and Tulsa Heaters Inc. draftsman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Hoover, David, 66, landscaper and veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, AdamsCrest Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Smith, Howard D., 97, real estate broker, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Ford, Connie, 78, retired retail store manager, died Monday, Feb. 15. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Winneka Heights Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Broken Arrow
Barbee, Jim, 67, automotive mechanic. died Friday, Feb. 12. Viewing 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, The Assembly.
Barbee, Sherry, 69, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 12. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, The Assembly.
Housdan, Rhonda, 51, Comgraphx printer programmer, died Sunday, Feb. 7. No services planned. Reynolds/AdamsCrest, Collinsville.
Morrow, Ronald Dean, 73, Army National Guard veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 3 p.m. Monday, Green Hill Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Sapulpa.
Haskell
Perryman, Fred J., 86, retired Tulsa firefighter and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Jennings
Pratt, Marie, 80, died Monday, Feb. 15. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Miami, Okla.
Northrup, Crystal (Tate), 44, casino housekeeper, died Friday, Feb. 12. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Sand Springs
Fish, Ashley, 53, service technician, died Friday, Feb. 12. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Angus Acres Baptist Church. Poteet, Pawnee.
Fish, Elmer, 85, pipe insulator and Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Angus Acres Baptist Church. Poteet, Pawnee.
Sapulpa
Kindle, Donna, 79, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Prescott, Lawrence L. “Larry,” 77, retired from the Oklahoma Army National Guard, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Visitation 3:30-6 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.