 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
0 entries

Deaths published Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Alexander, Janice G., 76, Gunnebo-Johnson Corp. accounts payable clerk, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Atkinson, Jerrel Maynard, 57, civil engineer  and draftsman, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Rosary 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Baker, Darlene, 91, retired Amoco Production Co. administration support worker, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Davis, Avis L., 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Dunbar, Margo Ruth Beshara, 71, retired retail business owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Romanek, Barbara, 80, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Stacey, Eloise, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Moore's Southlawn.

Young, Jerry R., 79, electrical engineer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.

Zickefoose, Pamela, 70, orthotics/prosthetics specialist, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Viewing 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Garrett Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, followed by graveside service, Sinnett Cemetery, Westport.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Hyden, William Randall “Randy,” 66, former Midwest Concrete president and owner, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Private family gathering. Stumpff.

Bixby

Jeffries, Mickey Sue, 79, APT Accounting and Tax Services owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Downtown Church of Christ. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Broken Arrow

Adams, Darla Jean, 86, First National Bank and Sinclair Oil bookkeeper and keypunch operator, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Glenpool

O’Neal, Rosalie Stills, 84, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 14. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Glenpool Church of Christ. Schaudt’s.

Nowata

Goodin, Joseph “Joe,” 75, pastor and veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Service was held Thursday. Benjamin.

Skiatook

Martin, James, 76, retired from Ceja, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert