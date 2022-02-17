Deaths published Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

TULSA
Alexander, Janice G., 76, Gunnebo-Johnson Corp. accounts payable clerk, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Atkinson, Jerrel Maynard, 57, civil engineer and draftsman, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Rosary 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Baker, Darlene, 91, retired Amoco Production Co. administration support worker, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Davis, Avis L., 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Dunbar, Margo Ruth Beshara, 71, retired retail business owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Romanek, Barbara, 80, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Stacey, Eloise, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Moore's Southlawn.
Young, Jerry R., 79, electrical engineer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.
Zickefoose, Pamela, 70, orthotics/prosthetics specialist, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Viewing 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Garrett Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, followed by graveside service, Sinnett Cemetery, Westport.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Hyden, William Randall “Randy,” 66, former Midwest Concrete president and owner, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Private family gathering. Stumpff.
Bixby
Jeffries, Mickey Sue, 79, APT Accounting and Tax Services owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Downtown Church of Christ. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Broken Arrow
Adams, Darla Jean, 86, First National Bank and Sinclair Oil bookkeeper and keypunch operator, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Glenpool
O’Neal, Rosalie Stills, 84, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 14. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Glenpool Church of Christ. Schaudt’s.
Nowata
Goodin, Joseph “Joe,” 75, pastor and veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Service was held Thursday. Benjamin.
Skiatook
Martin, James, 76, retired from Ceja, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.