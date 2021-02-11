Deaths published Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

TULSA
Shultz, Leonard, 90, meat cutter and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Allen, Cody, 27, Oklahoma State University student, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
