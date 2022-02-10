Deaths published Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

TULSA
Atkinson, Jerrel Maynard, 57, civil engineer and draftsman, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Rosary 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Blevins, Rich E., 85, Rich Blevins Commercial Insurance Agency owner, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Peugh, Timothy Stuart, 54, Hillcrest Medical Center employee, died Monday, Feb. 7. Viewings 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, First Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Slodek, Cathy Lou, 72, teacher and school librarian, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Snell, Lois “Clarene,” 78, real estate agent, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Talley, Charles W. “ Bill,” 91, retired Modern Bindery president, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and rosary 6 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, Church of St. Mary.
Yeats, Ollie Gene, 89, retired Amoco accountant and systems analyst, Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Carbondale Church of Christ. Mark Griffith Westwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dickson, Virginia A., 90, orchidist, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial , Tulsa.
Ezzell, Robert, 89, retired electrical journeyman, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Northside Christian Church.
Grove
Hudecki, Norman, 89, Valvoline Oil head geochemist, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Memorial service pending. Nichols-Stephens.
Ketchum
Jackson, David, 59, tile and remodeling contractor, died Monday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Owasso
Dobbs, Glenn III, 76, Union Public Schools science teacher, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Private family services. Mowery.
