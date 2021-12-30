 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Billingsly, Ray Branson, 87, welding inspector and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.

Lauderdale, Wilfred “Winn,” 96, retired Explorer Pipeline oil movement coordinator and Navy World War II veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday  and funeral Mass noon Tuesday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Lott, Franklin D., 61, minister, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Powers, John C. “Jack,” 85, retired Episcopal rector, died Monday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Miller, Martin Douglas “Doug,” 63, TruGreen Lawn Care senior lawn specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.

Claremore

Lamberson, Norma “Sue,” 81, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Cleveland, Okla.

Montgomery, Edna, 70, registered nurse, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Private services. Chapman-Black.

Sapulpa

Lawmaster, Chad Wayne, 51, Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma driver, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert