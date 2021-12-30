Deaths published Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

TULSA
Billingsly, Ray Branson, 87, welding inspector and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Lauderdale, Wilfred “Winn,” 96, retired Explorer Pipeline oil movement coordinator and Navy World War II veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass noon Tuesday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Lott, Franklin D., 61, minister, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Powers, John C. “Jack,” 85, retired Episcopal rector, died Monday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Miller, Martin Douglas “Doug,” 63, TruGreen Lawn Care senior lawn specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.
Claremore
Lamberson, Norma “Sue,” 81, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Montgomery, Edna, 70, registered nurse, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Private services. Chapman-Black.
Sapulpa
Lawmaster, Chad Wayne, 51, Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma driver, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
