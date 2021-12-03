 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
TULSA

Churchill, Florence D., 88, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bixby. Moore's Southlawn.

Ferguson, James, 66, Trinity Broadcasting engineer, died Tuesday, Nov. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Heisley, Jennifer, 46, senior driver manager for Christner Trucking, died Monday, Nov. 29. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Friday, Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Hornak, Raymond J., 60, Hornak Electrical vice president of sales, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Lawson, James Joseph, 98, PSO accountant, treasurer and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 29. Visitation 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, Will Rogers United Methodist Church.

Rogers, Mildred Morrison, 101, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore Southlawn Chapel. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Yale Avenue Christian Church.

Welch, Edgar Robert, 94, petroleum engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Kirk of the Hills.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Beggs

Foreman, David, 77, safety division coordinator for Tulsa Job Corps and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 30. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday. McClendon-Winters

Broken Arrow

Freeth, Doug, 79, retired food service sales Manager for Fadler Company and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 30. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Graveside committal, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Tebow, Mary Lou, 92, insurance office manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Weaver, Jane, 91, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. 

Henryetta

Sellers, Darlene Ann, 85, teacher, died Monday, Nov. 29. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, and Service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Integrity Funeral Service.

Jenks

Lebron, Sonia, 72, retired American Airlines project manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 30. Celebration of life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Owasso

Pittman, Jackie Dale, 73, Danny’s Auto Salvage owner, died Thursday, Nov. 25. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Church.

Sapulpa

Adkins, Kenny, 81, retail liquor store owner, died Saturday, Nov. 27. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.

