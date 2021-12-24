Deaths published Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

TULSA
Casamento, Paul Anthony, 57, call center representative, died Monday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Elkhoury, Malek E., 58, Khoury Engineering owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Harmon, Royal, 77, aviation teacher and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Haverfield, Kurt, 62, electrician, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Ingram, Jerry, 80, office manager and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Private family service. Bixby-South Tulsa, Bixby.
Sanditen, Robert “Bob,” 84, stock broker and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Private family services, Fitzgerald Southwood.
Sturm, Charles, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Sullivan, David Earl, 74, BOK financial advisor and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Jamison, Mary Lou, 92, Jamison Ranch co-owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Faith Baptist Church, Slick. McClendon-Winters.
Cleveland, Okla.
Estes, Nora, 90, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Hominy
Hudson, Myron, 60, died Monday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
