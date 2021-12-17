 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Cowherd, Helen, 93, retired medical clerk, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Dunn, William, 78, business owner, died Friday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, All Souls Unitarian Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Escobar, Carlos, 62, business owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and service 5 p.m. Saturday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Evans, Charles, 81, university administrator, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Service 4 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Episcopal Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Ledford, Mary Lillie “Jones,” 95, gospel pianist, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.

Revere, Thomas E., 70, retired Paragon Films information services vice president, died Sunday, Dec. 12. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Gillin, Frances, 88, legal secretary, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ.

Schwendemann, Reba, 80, Walmart switchboard operator, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. 

Collinsville

Botts, John, 83, aerospace industry structural mechanic, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso.

Sand Springs

Horton, Steven Dewayne, 59, machinist, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel.

Mouse, Rick, 61, electrical supplies salesman, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dillon Funeral Service, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Life.Church, Jenks.

Wagoner

Shortess, Shirley Ann, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert