Deaths published Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

TULSA
Cowherd, Helen, 93, retired medical clerk, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Dunn, William, 78, business owner, died Friday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, All Souls Unitarian Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Escobar, Carlos, 62, business owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and service 5 p.m. Saturday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Evans, Charles, 81, university administrator, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Service 4 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Episcopal Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Ledford, Mary Lillie “Jones,” 95, gospel pianist, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Revere, Thomas E., 70, retired Paragon Films information services vice president, died Sunday, Dec. 12. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gillin, Frances, 88, legal secretary, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ.
Schwendemann, Reba, 80, Walmart switchboard operator, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Botts, John, 83, aerospace industry structural mechanic, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso.
Sand Springs
Horton, Steven Dewayne, 59, machinist, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel.
Mouse, Rick, 61, electrical supplies salesman, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dillon Funeral Service, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Life.Church, Jenks.
Wagoner
Shortess, Shirley Ann, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
