Deaths published Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

TULSA
Admire, Lisa, 63, Public Service Company of Oklahoma data-entry specialist, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Barlow, James S., 72, retired publishing manager and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Private family services. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.
Church, Michael, 68, salesman, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Visitation 11 a.m.-noon Thursday and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Flores, Lillian L., 90, Oklahoma Natural Gas human resources and payroll manager, died Monday, Dec. 7, Private services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Gray, James Richard, 61, clinical affairs continuing education curriculum manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, both at Holy Family Cathedral.
Maxey, Joe Phillip, 92, real estate agent and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Edgar, Alan O., 87, brick mason, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Lucente, Stephanie, 53, licensed practical nurse, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Visitation 11 a.m-5 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Private family services.
Mannford
Parris, L.S., 83, foreman, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Tahlequah. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Parris Cemetery, Tahlequah.
Pawnee
Henry, Meldine “Mel,” 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Private family services. Poteet.
Sulphur
Foster, Sharon, 75, Transportation Security Administration homeland security worker, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Visitation 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday and service noon Monday, both at Woodland Acres Baptist Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
