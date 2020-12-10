 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

  • 0

TULSA

Admire, Lisa, 63, Public Service Company of Oklahoma data-entry specialist, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.

Barlow, James S., 72, retired publishing manager and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Private family services. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.

Church, Michael, 68, salesman, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Visitation 11 a.m.-noon Thursday and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Flores, Lillian L., 90, Oklahoma Natural Gas human resources and payroll manager, died Monday, Dec. 7, Private services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Gray, James Richard, 61, clinical affairs continuing education curriculum manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, both at Holy Family Cathedral.

Maxey, Joe Phillip, 92, real estate agent and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn. 

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Edgar, Alan O., 87, brick mason, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Lucente, Stephanie, 53, licensed practical nurse, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Visitation 11 a.m-5 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Private family services. 

Mannford

Parris, L.S., 83, foreman, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Tahlequah. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Parris Cemetery, Tahlequah.

Pawnee

Henry, Meldine “Mel,” 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Private family services. Poteet.

Sulphur

Foster, Sharon, 75, Transportation Security Administration homeland security worker, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Visitation 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday and service noon Monday, both at Woodland Acres Baptist Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News