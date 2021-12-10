 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
TULSA

Abney, Benjamin P., 76, attorney, died Thursday, Dec. 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Segner, Joanne, 87, preschool teacher, died Monday, Dec. 6. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Small, Phyllis Faye, 84, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Stunkel, Royce L., 70, pharmacist, died Sunday, Dec. 5. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, Christ the King Catholic Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Drumright

Taplin, Jeffery, 53, Amazon worker, died Friday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Hominy

Horton, Janis, 70, Horton Tool co-owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. Visitation 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Nazarene.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

