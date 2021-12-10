Deaths published Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

TULSA
Abney, Benjamin P., 76, attorney, died Thursday, Dec. 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Segner, Joanne, 87, preschool teacher, died Monday, Dec. 6. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Small, Phyllis Faye, 84, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Stunkel, Royce L., 70, pharmacist, died Sunday, Dec. 5. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, Christ the King Catholic Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Drumright
Taplin, Jeffery, 53, Amazon worker, died Friday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Hominy
Horton, Janis, 70, Horton Tool co-owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. Visitation 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Nazarene.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.