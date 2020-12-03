 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Dec. 04, 2020
0 entries

TULSA

Bartley, Glenn, 68, oil and gas supervisor, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland.

Bax, Norman J., 89, retired Beneficial Management Corp. supervisor and district manager and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Becker, Phyllis, 87, retired medical secretary, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Private family service. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Denslow-Swepston, Heather, 49, Pediatric & Family Eye Care CFO, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Foote, Maxine, 91, bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Moore Southlawn.

Johnson, Damon Ray, 95, retired Empire Roofing owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.

Marshall, Clifford A. Sr., 89, retired American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Nov. 26. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Mount Zion Baptist Church. Jack’s.

Olsen, Stephen “Steve” Jeffery, 79, architect, died Monday, Nov. 30. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Silvestro, Frank Edward, 76, retired CFO and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Church of Saint Mary. Schaudt’s Tulsa.

Silvestro, Marcia Woodard, 75, retired teacher, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Church of Saint Mary. Schaudt’s Tulsa.

Smith, Una S., 91, state of Oklahoma caregiver, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Jack’s.

Stagg, Leon, 91, insurance salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 1. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Williams, Carolyn K., 80, school teacher, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Wilson, Jessie Mae, 90, retired nurse and educator, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Visitation 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, South Tulsa Baptist Church Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Goss, Jerry T. Sr., 81, journeyman lineman and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 23. Private graveside service. Floral Haven.

Goss, Virginia “Dianne”, 79, secretary, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and private graveside service.

Morris

Dixon, James Gordon Jr., 56, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Friday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Cemetery. McClendon-Winters-Okmulgee.

Sand Springs

Cabioc, Clyde Royal, 91, retired welder and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 1. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park, and visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Sapulpa

Wade, Johnnie Mack III, 67, self employed trash hauler, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Private family memorial. Mark Griffith, Westwood.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

