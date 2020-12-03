Deaths published Friday, Dec. 04, 2020

TULSA
Bartley, Glenn, 68, oil and gas supervisor, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland.
Bax, Norman J., 89, retired Beneficial Management Corp. supervisor and district manager and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Becker, Phyllis, 87, retired medical secretary, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Private family service. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Denslow-Swepston, Heather, 49, Pediatric & Family Eye Care CFO, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Foote, Maxine, 91, bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Moore Southlawn.
Johnson, Damon Ray, 95, retired Empire Roofing owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.
Marshall, Clifford A. Sr., 89, retired American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Nov. 26. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Mount Zion Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Olsen, Stephen “Steve” Jeffery, 79, architect, died Monday, Nov. 30. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Silvestro, Frank Edward, 76, retired CFO and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Church of Saint Mary. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
Silvestro, Marcia Woodard, 75, retired teacher, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Church of Saint Mary. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
Smith, Una S., 91, state of Oklahoma caregiver, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Jack’s.
Stagg, Leon, 91, insurance salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 1. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Williams, Carolyn K., 80, school teacher, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Wilson, Jessie Mae, 90, retired nurse and educator, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Visitation 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, South Tulsa Baptist Church Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Goss, Jerry T. Sr., 81, journeyman lineman and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 23. Private graveside service. Floral Haven.
Goss, Virginia “Dianne”, 79, secretary, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and private graveside service.
Morris
Dixon, James Gordon Jr., 56, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Friday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Cemetery. McClendon-Winters-Okmulgee.
Sand Springs
Cabioc, Clyde Royal, 91, retired welder and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 1. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park, and visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Wade, Johnnie Mack III, 67, self employed trash hauler, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Private family memorial. Mark Griffith, Westwood.
