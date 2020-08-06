Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Goumaz-Layton, Donna Jo, 76, beautician, died Monday, Aug. 3 Memorial service 4 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

Hill, Elizabeth J. “Bette,” 96, registered nurse and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Jefferson, Patsy Louise, 73, entrepreneur, died Thursday, July 30. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, O’Brien Park Shelter No. 1. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Masingale, David E., 74, craftsman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Visitations noon-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Mitchell, Thomas N., 88, business owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Prather, Lisa Dunn, 62, former Emergency Infant Services procurement coordinator, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Smith, Charlene Leona, 68, retired Tulsa Public Schools cook, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Wagner, Michael Conard Sr., 62, engineer and land surveyor, died Monday, July 27, in Riverside, Calif. Private services. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Dilldine, Pauline, 91, retail sales representative, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Riverside Calif.

Howard, Dan A., 79, chiropractor and professional weightlifter, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Schrepel, Jim Burt Jr., 74, retired City of Faith Hospital X-Ray technician and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Reach Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.

To plant a tree in memory of Visitations Friday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments