TULSA
Goumaz-Layton, Donna Jo, 76, beautician, died Monday, Aug. 3 Memorial service 4 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Hill, Elizabeth J. “Bette,” 96, registered nurse and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Jefferson, Patsy Louise, 73, entrepreneur, died Thursday, July 30. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, O’Brien Park Shelter No. 1. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Masingale, David E., 74, craftsman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Visitations noon-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mitchell, Thomas N., 88, business owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Prather, Lisa Dunn, 62, former Emergency Infant Services procurement coordinator, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Smith, Charlene Leona, 68, retired Tulsa Public Schools cook, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Wagner, Michael Conard Sr., 62, engineer and land surveyor, died Monday, July 27, in Riverside, Calif. Private services. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dilldine, Pauline, 91, retail sales representative, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Riverside Calif.
Howard, Dan A., 79, chiropractor and professional weightlifter, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Schrepel, Jim Burt Jr., 74, retired City of Faith Hospital X-Ray technician and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Reach Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.