Deaths published Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

TULSA
Davis, Glenn Reuben, 77, attorney and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Kelley, Opal Bernice, 91, nursery caregiver, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
LaBorde, James Leon "Jim," 86, Arthur Andersen accountant, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, July 25, in Dallas. Celebration of life 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Michalopulos, Constantine, 87, retired American Airlines maintenance engineer, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Patterson, Clara, 88, cashier and retail grocery front end manager, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Roberge, Donald “Don,” 81, retired jewelry designer and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 31. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Wolfe, Larry, 77, teacher and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Green Hill Memorial Gardens, Sapulpa. Green Hill, Sapulpa.
Broken Arrow
Croke, Mary “Jean,” 93, self-employed beautician, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home; service 2 p.m. Saturday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; and graveside service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ark.
Jenks
Smith, Hershel, 89, retired tool grinder and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Welty Cemetery, Welty. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.