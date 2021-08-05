 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Davis, Glenn Reuben, 77, attorney and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Kelley, Opal Bernice, 91, nursery caregiver, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

LaBorde, James Leon "Jim," 86, Arthur Andersen accountant, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, July 25, in Dallas. Celebration of life 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Michalopulos, Constantine, 87, retired American Airlines maintenance engineer, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Patterson, Clara, 88, cashier and retail grocery front end manager, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

Roberge, Donald “Don,” 81, retired jewelry designer and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 31. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Wolfe, Larry, 77, teacher and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Green Hill Memorial Gardens, Sapulpa. Green Hill, Sapulpa.

Broken Arrow

Croke, Mary “Jean,” 93, self-employed beautician, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home; service 2 p.m. Saturday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; and graveside service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ark.

Jenks

Smith, Hershel, 89, retired tool grinder and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Welty Cemetery, Welty. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News