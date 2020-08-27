Deaths published Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

TULSA
Harris, Michelle, 27, receptionist, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Private family services. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Hunter, Virginia, 97, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Rose Hill.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Catoosa
Lundgren, Beverly N., 80, secretary, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Jenks
Walker, Phillip David, 65, Trident Metals plant supervisor, died Sunday, Aug. 23. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Jennings
Gladstone, Lawrence “Larry,” 97, economic developer, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Muskogee
Collins, Joel L., 80, retired from the Navy, died Monday, Aug. 24. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Old Cache Cemetery, Keota. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Owasso
Greninger, Robin K., 60, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Prue
Earnest, Bobby, 81, plumber, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
Sapulpa
Hickerson, Glen, 58, attorney, died Monday, Aug. 24. Memorial service livestreamed 1 p.m. Sunday on the FUMC Yukon YouTube channel. Traditions, Kellyville.
Riggle, Phillip, 84, telephone company repairman and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and service noon Saturday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
Tahlequah
Kimball, Gary Bob, 73, school principal and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 23. Service 11 a.m. Friday, 29 Eleven Church, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Green Country.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.