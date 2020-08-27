 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
Deaths published Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

TULSA

Harris, Michelle, 27, receptionist, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Private family services. Garrett, Broken Arrow.

Hunter, Virginia, 97, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Rose Hill.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Catoosa

Lundgren, Beverly N., 80, secretary, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.

Jenks

Walker, Phillip David, 65, Trident Metals plant supervisor, died Sunday, Aug. 23. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.

Jennings

Gladstone, Lawrence “Larry,” 97, economic developer, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa. 

Muskogee

Collins, Joel L., 80, retired from the Navy, died Monday, Aug. 24. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Old Cache Cemetery, Keota. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa. 

Owasso

Greninger, Robin K., 60, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Prue

Earnest, Bobby, 81, plumber, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.

Sapulpa

Hickerson, Glen, 58, attorney, died Monday, Aug. 24. Memorial service livestreamed 1 p.m. Sunday on the FUMC Yukon YouTube channel. Traditions, Kellyville.

Riggle, Phillip, 84, telephone company repairman and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and service noon Saturday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.

Tahlequah

Kimball, Gary Bob, 73, school principal and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 23. Service 11 a.m. Friday, 29 Eleven Church, and graveside service 1  p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Green Country.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

