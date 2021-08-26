 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
TULSA

Ellis, Orville, 93, used car salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Graveside service 9 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Jump, Paul Warren, 73, retired Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Reeder, Billie Elizabeth, 89, teacher, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Scheidt, Brad A., 49, executive vice president and chief finance and strategy officer, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Thomas, Betty Jean, 97, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Burns, Brent, 41, Baker Hughes Petroleum account manager and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Aug. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Woodlake Assembly. 

Broken Arrow

Buxton, Raeleen, 51, Immanuel Christian Academy computer teacher, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Faith Lutheran, Owasso.

Martin, Madeline, 90, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Ress, Trish, 48, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Catoosa

Pickle, John Nash Jr., 83, steel fabrication business owner, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.

Claremore

Lane, David W., 78, roofing contractor, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Hugo

Barry, John Edward, 72, Postal Service worker and Vietnam War Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Aug. 23. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Miller & Miller Funeral Home Chapel.

Owasso

Derby, Dale, 72, Bailey Medical Center medical director of anesthesia and chairman of the board, former state representative and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Spradley, Michael Allen, 66, Reflective Recycling regional manager, died Friday, Aug. 20. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Death notices policy

