Deaths published Friday Aug. 26, 2021

TULSA
Figg, Barbara R., 78, custodian at First Baptist Church-Tulsa, died Thursday, May 27. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lindsey, Margaret, 88, business manager for FTD and Floral Fax, died Wednesday, May 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Sewell, Sr., Charles Richard, 85, Tulsa Utility Contractors owner and president. died Wednesday, May 26. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
