TULSA

Barr, Sylvia Estelle (O’Brien), 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 18. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Catherine Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Brown, Deborah Jo, 51, secretary, died Thursday, Aug. 20. Services pending. Serenity.

Holland, James “Jim,” 74, retired Citgo engineer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Martin, Catherine Irene, 69, died Monday, Aug. 17. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Weston, Donald, 83, Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 16. No services planned. Serenity.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Sessom, Jeanette, 80, retired elementary school teacher, died Wednesday, Aug. 19. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Lee, Lula Odell (Yates), 97, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 18. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Private family services.

O’Dell, Homer, 91, retired National Tank service engineer, died Thursday, Aug. 20. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday with visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 9 a.m. Saturday, all at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Smithville

Harjo Wesley, Lisa, 60, died Saturday, Aug. 15. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Octavia Baptist Church. Brumley, Broken Bow.

