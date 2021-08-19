 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
TULSA

Allen, Billy Berna “Bill,” 88, retired Amoco systems analyst and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 16. Service 11 a.m. Monday, South Tulsa Baptist Church.  Bixby-South Tulsa, Bixby.

Bever, Roberta J. (Rodgers), 61, financial accountant for Dollar Thrifty, died Saturday, Aug. 14. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel.

Bobek, Jack, 95, chemical engineer, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore Southlawn Chapel.

Butler, John Earl, 74, attorney, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jewett, Pearl “Peggy,” 94, paraprofessional, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Naumann, Gene, 88, operations manager and veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Vazzo, Joseph R., 98, retired meteorologist for the National Weather Service, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, Church of the Resurrection.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Medina, Jimmel “Jill,” 72, art teacher, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Catholic Church, Tulsa. 

Broken Arrow

Patton, Kaye, 81, elementary school teacher, died Saturday, Aug. 14. Floral Haven. 

Cleveland, Oklahoma

Horton, Anita, 93, died Saturday, Aug. 14. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Dixie Bear Creek Cemetery.

Collinsville

Day, Larry Eugene, 56, utility locator and supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, North Point United Pentecostal Church, Sperry. Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.

Sand Springs

Beamer, Sue, 70, Monti Box and Terry Gartside real estate agent, died Monday, Aug. 16. Visitation 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Vinita

Gatewood, Arvalaine D. (Stiles), 73, social worker, died Monday, Aug. 16. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fairview Cemetery, Vinita. Burckhalter-Highsmith.

