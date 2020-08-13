TULSA
Barnes, Vohn Curtis “Booger,” 81, retired car and furniture upholsterer and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 10. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jackson Grove Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
Beach, Dean, 69, manufacturer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Clark, Vernon “Kent,” 67, petroleum pumper and gauger and Air National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, First Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
Clements, Joyce Adrienne, 66, Cancer Treatment Centers of America esthetician, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Private family services. Moore’s Memory.
Crane, Gerry L., 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 11. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Dierker, Lucy Ann Bradley, 87, died Tuesday, Aug. 11. Private family services.
Lechner, Brenda, 80, accountant, died Monday, Aug. 10. No services planned. Stanleys.
Loerke, W. “Richard” “Dick,” 87, family physician, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Munsell, Barbara Lee, 75, retired Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus bookstore manager, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Sevier, Billy Ray, 79, endocrinologist, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Walker, Colton Jacob, 30, restaurant server, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bixby.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Gordon, Laura E., 71, Furr’s cafeteria server, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Millerd, Deana Marie, 56, apartment complex housekeeper and day care worker, died Tuesday, Aug. 11. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Nguyen, Andy, 57, Beauty Nails salon employee, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and prayer service 6-7 p.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Owasso
LaBass, Wanda Sue, 73, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 10. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Church. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Ballard, Clarissa Ann (Jacobs), 62, insurance agent, died Monday, Aug. 10. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, Solace Church, Tulsa.
