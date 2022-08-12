 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Sample, Kathleen, 89. Homemaker. Died Wednesday, August 10. Viewing: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm, Monday, August 15, 2022 Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Funeral Service: Private. Moore’s Eastlawn

Tulsa. Stuck, James Allen, 61. Army Veteran and HVAC repairman. Died Friday, August 5. Memorial service 2pm Saturday, New Heights Church, Owasso. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa

Tulsa. Bray, Jr., James, 87. Retired Supervisor in IT Unit with Oklahoma Natural Gas. Died Monday, August 8,. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tulsa. Russell, Michael Gordon, JR, 36. Truck Driver, Sysco and United States Army veteran. Died Wednesday, August 3. Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Saturday. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK

Tulsa. Ostman, Curtis Alexander, 83. Died Sunday, July 24. Service is Pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home

Tulsa. Hunter, Virginia Ruth, 95. Petroleum Computer Operator. Died Wednesday, August 10. Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm, Friday, at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Blackburn. Mallory, Carol, 66. Died Friday, August 5. Memorial Service will be 2:00pm Saturday, at Blackburn First United Methodist Church, In Blackburn, Oklahoma. ChapmanBlack Funeral Home

Broken Arrow. Moore, Rebecca Diane, 67. Homemaker. Died Monday, August 8. Service 10:30am Friday, Sharp Chapel. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service

Broken Arrow. Garrison, Gerald Clifford, 54. Navy veteran and OKDHS child welfare specialist. Died Thursday, August 4. Memorial service 10am Saturday, August 13 Church of the Holy Spirit Anglican, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa

Glenpool. McCall, Norma Jean, 78. Glenpool Public School System Administration. Died Monday, August 8. Visitation 5pm-8pm Friday; Funeral Service 10am Saturday, both at Schaudt Glenpool Funeral Service. Schaudt Glenpool Funeral Service

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert