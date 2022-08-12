Deaths published Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Tulsa. Sample, Kathleen, 89. Homemaker. Died Wednesday, August 10. Viewing: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm, Monday, August 15, 2022 Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Funeral Service: Private. Moore’s Eastlawn
Tulsa. Stuck, James Allen, 61. Army Veteran and HVAC repairman. Died Friday, August 5. Memorial service 2pm Saturday, New Heights Church, Owasso. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa
Tulsa. Bray, Jr., James, 87. Retired Supervisor in IT Unit with Oklahoma Natural Gas. Died Monday, August 8,. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Tulsa. Russell, Michael Gordon, JR, 36. Truck Driver, Sysco and United States Army veteran. Died Wednesday, August 3. Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Saturday. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK
Tulsa. Ostman, Curtis Alexander, 83. Died Sunday, July 24. Service is Pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home
Tulsa. Hunter, Virginia Ruth, 95. Petroleum Computer Operator. Died Wednesday, August 10. Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm, Friday, at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
Blackburn. Mallory, Carol, 66. Died Friday, August 5. Memorial Service will be 2:00pm Saturday, at Blackburn First United Methodist Church, In Blackburn, Oklahoma. ChapmanBlack Funeral Home
Broken Arrow. Moore, Rebecca Diane, 67. Homemaker. Died Monday, August 8. Service 10:30am Friday, Sharp Chapel. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service
Broken Arrow. Garrison, Gerald Clifford, 54. Navy veteran and OKDHS child welfare specialist. Died Thursday, August 4. Memorial service 10am Saturday, August 13 Church of the Holy Spirit Anglican, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa
Glenpool. McCall, Norma Jean, 78. Glenpool Public School System Administration. Died Monday, August 8. Visitation 5pm-8pm Friday; Funeral Service 10am Saturday, both at Schaudt Glenpool Funeral Service. Schaudt Glenpool Funeral Service
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.