 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, April 9, 2021
0 entries
Death notices

Deaths published Friday, April 9, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Dedeke, Robert Edward, 79, vice president of human resources, died Sunday, April 4. Private family memorial service. Schaudt's.

Foster, Jr., Aaron H., 92, died Thursday, April 8. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Graves, Joan, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Rapp, Dollie Lou, 88, homemaker, died Thursday, April 8. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Stebbbins, Charles B., 91, retired  American Airlines worker, died Wednesday, April 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christ United Methodist Church.

Young, Betty, 91, Betty Rowland Pre-school owner, died Wednesday, April 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Kelley, Suzanne, 76, garage door salesman, died Wednesday, April 7. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Sand Springs

Pippin, Charlotte K., 83, accountant, died Monday, April 5. Visitation noon-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. with family, Dillon Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Carbondale Church of Christ, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News