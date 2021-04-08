Deaths published Friday, April 9, 2021

TULSA
Dedeke, Robert Edward, 79, vice president of human resources, died Sunday, April 4. Private family memorial service. Schaudt's.
Foster, Jr., Aaron H., 92, died Thursday, April 8. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Graves, Joan, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Rapp, Dollie Lou, 88, homemaker, died Thursday, April 8. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Stebbbins, Charles B., 91, retired American Airlines worker, died Wednesday, April 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christ United Methodist Church.
Young, Betty, 91, Betty Rowland Pre-school owner, died Wednesday, April 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Kelley, Suzanne, 76, garage door salesman, died Wednesday, April 7. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Sand Springs
Pippin, Charlotte K., 83, accountant, died Monday, April 5. Visitation noon-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. with family, Dillon Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Carbondale Church of Christ, Tulsa.
