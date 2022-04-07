Deaths published Friday, April 8, 2022

TULSA
Bryan, Virginia Dale, 87, accountant, died Thursday, April 7. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Capps, Zac, 43, real estate property manager, died Tuesday, April 5. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Dillingham, Mary Lou, 81, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 6. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.
West, Kitty, 64, Avis reservation agent, died Wednesday, April 6. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Remlinger, Harold Stephen, 74, retired machinist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 29. No services planned. Brown.
Cleveland, Okla.
Stach, Gerry, 90, died Thursday, March 31. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.
