Deaths published Friday, April 30, 2021

TULSA
Bowles, Barbara E., 82, administrative aid, died Thursday, April 29. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Brewer, Mary Margaret, 96, Val's Distributing office manager/bookkeeper, died Friday, April 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Clark, Robert Gary, 62, Tulsa stagehand, died Thursday, April 22. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Cunningham, Howard L., 79, retired jewelry dealer, died Thursday, April 29. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Denton, Rosalie R. “Rosie,” 94, homemaker, died Monday, April 26. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 3, and memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Frenier, Dolores Marie, 76, retired elementary school teacher, died Sunday, April 25. Rosary 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Garrison, Stephanie S., 80, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers draftsperson, died Wednesday, April 28. Services Pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Rohleder, Emily, 67, real estate manager, died Monday, April 26. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Christ Church Episcopal. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Brissey, Vera, 89, homemaker, died Monday, April 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, The Assembly.
Hominy
Glasgow, William “Bill,” 93, oral surgeon and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Powell Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Grandview Cemetery, Kaw City. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Antioch Christian Fellowship, Wynona.
Owasso
Spencer, Melvin Dale, 75, Owasso Public Schools teacher and coach, died Thursday, April 28. Services pending. Mowery.
