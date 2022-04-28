 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Friday, April 29, 2022

TULSA

Armstrong, Brian David, 77, Navy veteran and carpenter, died Monday, April 25. Visitation 9 a.m. and service 10 a.m. Monday, Eastland Baptist Church. Interment 1:30 Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Barrett, James M., 86, sales manager for Liberty Mutual and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Carpenter, Mark Sid, 65, died Friday. April 22.

Cherry, Michael, 68, retired aerospace senior regulatory and compliance manager, died Friday, April 22. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Kirk, Naomi Jean, 93, retired bank data entry technician, died Wednesday, April 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Christ United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside/Mosaic.

Neely, Joanna, 95, Memorial High School secretary, died Wednesday, April 27. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Whitson, Charles Sr., 79, insurance claims manager and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, April 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Monday, Church of Saint Mary.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Coweta

Fletcher, Margaret “Gene,” 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church.

Owasso

Derton, Helen S., 70, CompSource Oklahoma administrative assistant, died Tuesday, April 26. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Bredensteiner, Barry, 71, aircraft mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, April 27. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.

Yale

Lassley, Glen, 87, oilfield foreman, died Wednesday, April 27. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Lawson Cemetery. Viewing 1-8 p.m. Friday, Palmer Marler Funeral Home, Cushing.

