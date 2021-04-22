 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, April 23, 2021
Death notices

Deaths published Friday, April 23, 2021

TULSA

Dayan, Michael, 62, beverage industry business development and account representative and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 19. Celebration of life 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Zannotti’s Wine Bar, Stillwater. Schaudt’s.

Harrison, Kathryn C., 89, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 20. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Khoo, Oon Chor, 90, retired episcopal minister, died Wednesday, April 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit.

Logsdon, Lucille Bernice, 90, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 21. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Holland, Perry R., 81, Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 21. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Rhema Bible Church. Floral Haven.

Ward, Marven Elbert, 81, residential construction contractor and Army veteran, died Thursday, April 22. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Bixby Cemetery. Leonard-Marker, Bixby.

Coweta

Atchley, Darrell E., 87, retired electrical engineer and Coast Guard veteran, died Wednesday, April 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

Owasso

Hice, Nelda Fraulein, 90, homemaker, died Thursday, April 22. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Carbondale Church of Christ, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

