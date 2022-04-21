Deaths published Friday, April 22, 2022

TULSA
Ash, Ruth Ellen (Wyble), 95, retired secretary, died Tuesday, April 19. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel.
Cooper, Clara Mae, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 20. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Drake, Billy Joe, 65, former Murphy Sanitary Supply Co. owner, died Tuesday, April 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Southwest City Cemetery, Southwest City, Mo. Celebration of life service, 11:30 a.m. Monday, Full Gospel Church, Southwest City, Mo.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Rodgers, Mary A., 91, bank teller, died Tuesday, April 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, Texarkana, Texas.
Cleveland, Okla.
Spess, Carol, 91, Spess Oil Co. employee, died Tuesday, April 19. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Collinsville
Tucker, Wilbur Lee, Jr., 51, Farmers Insurance agent and musician, died Tuesday, April 19. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Collinsville Church of the Nazarene.
Coweta
Barnes, Lee Everett, Sr., 76, retired trim carpenter and housing manager, died Sunday, April 10. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
Zena
Williams, Marilyn, 81, homemaker, died Sunday, April 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Chapel, Grove, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Zena Baptist Church.
