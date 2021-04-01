 Skip to main content

Deaths published Friday, April 2, 2021
Deaths published Friday, April 2, 2021

TULSA

Lemmons, Elmer “Verny,” 94, Papermill and Brown Paper Company employee. died Tuesday, March 30. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs. 

Parker, Paul, 88, chief estimator, died Wednesday, March 31. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Wray, Janice, 67, retired unit secretary for Saint Francis Hospital, died Monday, March 29. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside Committal 2 p.m. Monday, Park Grove Cemetery.

Claremore

Shell, Sam, 75, aircraft mechanic and Vietnam veteran, died Tuesday, March, 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Rice Funeral Service.

Coweta

Williams, Doyle Wayne, 86, Tinker Air Force Base engine planner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 30. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Fairview Cemetery, Shawnee. 

Mannford

Robinson, Christopher, 22, carpenter, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Sand Springs

Ward, Jimmy “Don,” 63, died Monday, March 29. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. 

 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

