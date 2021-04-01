Deaths published Friday, April 2, 2021

TULSA
Lemmons, Elmer “Verny,” 94, Papermill and Brown Paper Company employee. died Tuesday, March 30. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Parker, Paul, 88, chief estimator, died Wednesday, March 31. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Wray, Janice, 67, retired unit secretary for Saint Francis Hospital, died Monday, March 29. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside Committal 2 p.m. Monday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Claremore
Shell, Sam, 75, aircraft mechanic and Vietnam veteran, died Tuesday, March, 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Rice Funeral Service.
Coweta
Williams, Doyle Wayne, 86, Tinker Air Force Base engine planner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 30. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Fairview Cemetery, Shawnee.
Mannford
Robinson, Christopher, 22, carpenter, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Sand Springs
Ward, Jimmy “Don,” 63, died Monday, March 29. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
