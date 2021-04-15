 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, April 16, 2021
Death notices

Deaths published Friday, April 16, 2021

TULSA

Boyer, Betty, 93, retired Sand Springs Public Schools food service worker, died Wednesday, April 14. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Saturday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Neely, John Hatfield, 98, commercial loans senior vice president and Army Air Forces veteran, died Thursday, April 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Price, Toni L., 61, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 14. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Viscuso, Jeffrey R., 79, computer technology specialist and Coast Guard veteran, died Friday, April 9. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

Wilson, Loyd B., 101, retired construction superintendent and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 14. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Pruitt-Sloan, Elizabeth, 81, Faith Fellowship Church Ministries minister, died Monday, April 12. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow

Billy, David, 55, Kimberly Clark floor supervisor, died Tuesday, April 13. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Life.Church.

Seiler, Jean, 78, Concordia preschool teacher, died Sunday, April 4. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Immanuel Lutheran Church. Hayhurst.

Streck, Isadell “Dell,” 95, dental assistant, died Thursday, April 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Morton, Robert “Bob” Jr., 70, retired, died Tuesday, April 13. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.

Okmulgee

Hudson, Patricia Anne, 65, encoder operator, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

