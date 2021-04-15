Deaths published Friday, April 16, 2021

TULSA
Boyer, Betty, 93, retired Sand Springs Public Schools food service worker, died Wednesday, April 14. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Saturday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Neely, John Hatfield, 98, commercial loans senior vice president and Army Air Forces veteran, died Thursday, April 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Price, Toni L., 61, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 14. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Viscuso, Jeffrey R., 79, computer technology specialist and Coast Guard veteran, died Friday, April 9. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
Wilson, Loyd B., 101, retired construction superintendent and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 14. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Pruitt-Sloan, Elizabeth, 81, Faith Fellowship Church Ministries minister, died Monday, April 12. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Billy, David, 55, Kimberly Clark floor supervisor, died Tuesday, April 13. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Life.Church.
Seiler, Jean, 78, Concordia preschool teacher, died Sunday, April 4. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Immanuel Lutheran Church. Hayhurst.
Streck, Isadell “Dell,” 95, dental assistant, died Thursday, April 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Morton, Robert “Bob” Jr., 70, retired, died Tuesday, April 13. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.
Okmulgee
Hudson, Patricia Anne, 65, encoder operator, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
