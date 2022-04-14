 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Friday, April 15, 2022

TULSA

McMahon, Dennis Patrick, 69, grocer, died Sunday, April 10. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.

Miles, Kenneth, 76, attorney and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 12. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Monday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church.

Raatz, Robert R., 98, Cities Service product coordinator and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 13. Viewings 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m.-noon Monday and service 2 p.m. Monday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Stewart, William T., 88, retired electrical engineer, formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, April 6. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Fort Myers, Fla. Hodges-Kiser, Fort Myers.

VanDerwiele, Patricia June, 86, teacher and counselor, died Monday, April 11. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Garzanelli, Julia, 78, property management business owner, died Tuesday, April 12. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Claremore

Stokes, Sondra Kay, 76, died Wednesday, April 13. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Glenpool

Jones, Shawnda Nicole, 49, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Mounds

Gibson, Barbara Jean, 79, homemaker, died Monday, April 11. Service noon Friday, Assurance Church.

Owasso

Scott, Nancy Dale, 71, retired planning clerk, died Thursday, April 7. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

Terlton

Comstock, Randy, 64, died Wednesday, April 6. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Okla.

