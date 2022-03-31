Deaths published Friday, April 1, 2022

TULSA
Bales, Cecille L., 95, retired Ackerman-McQueen advertising and marketing executive, died Friday, March 25. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Ninde Brookside.
Fitzpatrick, Frances Wanda, 97, died Monday March 28. Services pending. Ninde Funeral Home.
Harper, Jessica Rose, 36, died Tuesday, March 29. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, Fellowship Congregational Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Messick, Deloris, 88, homemaker, died Sunday, March 27. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Asbury Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Thomas, Barbara J., 97, Iowa State University chemistry teacher, died Sunday, March 27. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southalwn Chapel.
Vokoun, Nancy, 80, retired secretary, died Thursday, March 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Rhema Bible Church, Broken Arrow.
Ward, Stephen Craig, 69, physician, died Wednesday, March 30. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Guinn, Sandra “Sandy,” 83, homemaker and retired from the Daily Oklahoman, died Wednesday, March 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Jennings
Cox, Denver, 67, pipeline inspector, died Monday, March 28. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Crossroads Community Church, and interment Jennings Cemetery. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Pryor
Darnell, Jewell “J.D.,” 83, REC electrical lineman supervisor, died Wednesday, March 30. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Shipman’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.