Deaths published Friday, April 1, 2022

TULSA

Bales, Cecille L., 95, retired Ackerman-McQueen advertising and marketing executive, died Friday, March 25. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Ninde Brookside.

Fitzpatrick, Frances Wanda, 97, died Monday March 28. Services pending. Ninde Funeral Home.

Harper, Jessica Rose, 36, died Tuesday, March 29. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, Fellowship Congregational Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Messick, Deloris, 88, homemaker, died Sunday, March 27. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Asbury Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Thomas, Barbara J., 97, Iowa State University chemistry teacher, died Sunday, March 27. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southalwn Chapel.

Vokoun, Nancy, 80, retired secretary, died Thursday, March 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Rhema Bible Church, Broken Arrow.

Ward, Stephen Craig, 69, physician, died Wednesday, March 30. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Guinn, Sandra “Sandy,” 83, homemaker and retired from the Daily Oklahoman, died Wednesday, March 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Jennings

Cox, Denver, 67, pipeline inspector, died Monday, March 28. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Crossroads Community Church, and interment Jennings Cemetery. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Pryor

Darnell, Jewell “J.D.,” 83, REC electrical lineman supervisor, died Wednesday, March 30. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Shipman’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

